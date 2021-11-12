Insider Selling: ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Major Shareholder Sells $516,453.74 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $516,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gs Investment Strategies, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $544,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 24,981 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $524,351.19.

On Monday, November 1st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $651,900.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 2,780 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $61,299.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $25,668,000.00.

TDUP stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ThredUp Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 1,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after buying an additional 1,117,675 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,501,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. 25.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDUP shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.09.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

