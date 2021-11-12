Insider Selling: Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Insider Sells $1,096,900.00 in Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) insider Son-Jai Paik sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.38, for a total transaction of $1,096,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SI stock opened at $208.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.18 and a beta of 2.61. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $230.58.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $1,022,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $2,645,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,653,000 after acquiring an additional 75,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SI shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.10.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

