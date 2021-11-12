Insider Selling: Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Director Sells $632,432.16 in Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Director Eric Laurensse sold 16,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $632,432.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PACK opened at $39.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -497.94 and a beta of 1.16. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ranpak by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 4,630,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,897,000 after buying an additional 3,590,194 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ranpak by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,984,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,726,000 after buying an additional 308,389 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in Ranpak by 875.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 3,901,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,654,000 after buying an additional 3,501,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ranpak by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,851,000 after buying an additional 171,962 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Ranpak by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,016,000 after buying an additional 1,044,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

PACK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

