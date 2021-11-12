Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $951,888.64 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $951,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 64,500 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,910.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $658,550.16.

On Thursday, October 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,339 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $725,205.35.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $15.41 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,673 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Par Pacific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 91,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 221,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PARR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

