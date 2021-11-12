Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $951,888.64 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $951,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 64,500 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,910.00.
- On Monday, November 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $658,550.16.
- On Thursday, October 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,339 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $725,205.35.
Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $15.41 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,673 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Par Pacific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 91,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 221,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have commented on PARR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.
About Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
