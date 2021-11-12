Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.87, for a total transaction of $312,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Morningstar stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $318.39. The stock had a trading volume of 549 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,455. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.41 and a 52-week high of $323.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,260,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

