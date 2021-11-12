Insider Selling: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Sells 280 Shares of Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total transaction of $90,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $314.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 337.84 and a beta of 0.32. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $327.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.96.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.82%.

MLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.