Insider Selling: Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MBUU stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.31. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.77.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MBUU shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

