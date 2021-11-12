Insider Selling: Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) SVP Sells 10,764 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $991,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LITE opened at $91.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.85. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bronson Point Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 7,429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after acquiring an additional 610,286 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

