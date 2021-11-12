Insider Selling: iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) CTO Sells 8,750 Shares of Stock

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $95,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

iCAD stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. iCAD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $222.82 million, a PE ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ICAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iCAD by 33.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iCAD by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after buying an additional 32,006 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iCAD by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iCAD by 14.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 638.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

