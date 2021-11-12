Insider Selling: Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) CAO Sells $491,110.00 in Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $491,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 119,831 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 14,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,342 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

