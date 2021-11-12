Insider Selling: Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Insider Sells 12,419 Shares of Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $20.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

