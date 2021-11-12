Insider Selling: Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Sells 611 Shares of Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $73,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

EXPO opened at $124.01 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.46 and a 1-year high of $124.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.15 and a 200-day moving average of $103.79.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 10.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

