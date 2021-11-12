Insider Selling: EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) COO Sells 1,470 Shares of Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EOG stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.66. The company had a trading volume of 114,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average of $79.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.