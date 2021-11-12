Insider Selling: eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells 5,191 Shares of Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 5,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $14,275.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Ltd Ginola sold 18,630 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $49,555.80.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Ltd Ginola sold 18,718 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $52,410.40.

On Monday, November 1st, Ltd Ginola sold 34,730 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $90,992.60.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Ltd Ginola sold 300 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $720.00.

EMAN stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. 10,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.62. eMagin Co. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in eMagin during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the second quarter worth about $27,000. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in eMagin in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in eMagin by 39.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 13,075 shares during the period. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About eMagin

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

