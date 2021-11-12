Insider Selling: ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Sells 25,200 Shares of Stock

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $876,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joseph Jr. Parisi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 15,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $521,250.00.

NASDAQ CNOB traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $35.22.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 82.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth $104,000. Amundi bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.