Insider Selling: Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) Director Sells C$17,425.00 in Stock

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) Director Robert John Briscoe sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$17,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,190,214 shares in the company, valued at C$3,561,681.90.

Robert John Briscoe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Robert John Briscoe sold 100,000 shares of Colabor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$85,000.00.

Shares of TSE:GCL opened at C$0.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.09. Colabor Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.70 and a 52-week high of C$1.28.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

