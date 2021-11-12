Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells 5,554 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $339,960.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

On Thursday, November 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 4,446 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $271,428.30.

On Thursday, October 21st, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $314,700.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $304,650.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $369,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $38,652.88.

CSTL opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.07. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after buying an additional 80,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.