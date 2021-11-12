Insider Selling: Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) CEO Sells $24,285,346.82 in Stock

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.85. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Capri by 1,348.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,283 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Capri by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 157,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Capri by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Capri by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 744,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.