Insider Selling: Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) SVP Sells $237,200.00 in Stock

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) SVP Dean Tinsley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.02.
Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.
Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
