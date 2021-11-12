Insider Selling: Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) SVP Sells $237,200.00 in Stock

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) SVP Dean Tinsley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.02.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

