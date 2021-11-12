Insider Selling: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) VP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $306.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.89. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.67 and a 1-year high of $311.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 322,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,307,000 after purchasing an additional 83,709 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,604,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 567,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,819,000 after purchasing an additional 55,644 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

