Insider Selling: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) VP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $306.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.89. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.67 and a 1-year high of $311.18.
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 322,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,307,000 after purchasing an additional 83,709 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,604,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 567,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,819,000 after purchasing an additional 55,644 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.
Ameriprise Financial Company Profile
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
Recommended Story: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.