Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Sells $1,032,500.00 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $1,032,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.25. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $5,272,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 15.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after buying an additional 1,488,272 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.92.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

