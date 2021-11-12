Insider Buying: Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) CFO Buys $146,250.00 in Stock

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) CFO David C. Long acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:SRLP opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $439.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.81. Sprague Resources LP has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $29.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is currently -42.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Sprague Resources by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

