Insider Buying: Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ) Insider Purchases 275,000 Shares of Stock

Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ) insider Simon Morrison acquired 275,000 shares of Shine Justice stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.35 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$370,975.00 ($264,982.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This is an increase from Shine Justice’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Shine Justice’s payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

Shine Justice Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides damages based plaintiff litigation legal services in Australia; and insurance recovery consulting services in New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Personal Injury and New Practice Areas. The Personal Injury segment provides services related to public liability, catastrophic injuries, workers' compensation, and motor vehicle accidents.

