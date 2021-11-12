Insider Buying: Control Bionics Limited (ASX:CBL) Insider Purchases 70,256 Shares of Stock

Control Bionics Limited (ASX:CBL) insider Lindsay Phillips acquired 70,256 shares of Control Bionics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$32,739.30 ($23,385.21).
Lindsay Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 29th, Lindsay Phillips purchased 79,744 shares of Control Bionics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.49 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$39,154.30 ($27,967.36).
- On Monday, September 27th, Lindsay Phillips bought 18,000 shares of Control Bionics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.66 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of A$11,862.00 ($8,472.86).
- On Monday, September 20th, Lindsay Phillips bought 71,991 shares of Control Bionics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$46,650.17 ($33,321.55).
Control Bionics Company Profile
