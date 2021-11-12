Insider Buying: Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Buys £248,600 in Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) insider Ken Randall purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of £248,600 ($324,797.49).

CRE stock opened at GBX 440 ($5.75) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £727.94 million and a PE ratio of -53.66. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 431 ($5.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 568 ($7.42). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 479.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRE shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

