Insider Buying: Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) Insider Buys 45,000 Shares of Stock

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) insider Timothy Poole purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.40 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of A$153,000.00 ($109,285.71).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13.
About Aurizon
