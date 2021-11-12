Insider Buying: ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Director Purchases 4,773 Shares of Stock

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Director Balan Nair bought 4,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.95. 6,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,874. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.25 and a beta of 1.36.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 118.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 43.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 6,257.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

