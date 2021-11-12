Insider Buying: AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Director Purchases C$49,400.00 in Stock

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Director Roger Dent acquired 10,000 shares of AcuityAds stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.94 per share, with a total value of C$49,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$98,800.

TSE AT opened at C$5.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.90. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.90 and a 12-month high of C$33.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The company has a market cap of C$305.01 million and a P/E ratio of 22.86.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$30.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AT shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of AcuityAds to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.31.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.