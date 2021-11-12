Insider Buying: Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Director Purchases $49,050.00 in Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Director Byron C. Scott purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ARAY stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. Accuray Incorporated has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $522.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the second quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Accuray by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.