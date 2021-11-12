Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Trading 6.5% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shares traded up 6.5% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.51. 279,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,317,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,528,000 after acquiring an additional 197,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after acquiring an additional 651,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after acquiring an additional 302,619 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,156,000 after acquiring an additional 385,031 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,483 shares during the period. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.