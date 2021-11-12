Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Gap Down to $5.43

Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.43, but opened at $5.13. Innoviz Technologies shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 6,892 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.71 and a current ratio of 13.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

