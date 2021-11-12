Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.650-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.80.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,509. Ingredion has a one year low of $70.69 and a one year high of $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 107.88%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

