Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.
OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $48.20 on Thursday. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
