Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $48.20 on Thursday. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

