Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.73%.

Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31.

IFNNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

