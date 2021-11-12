Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €43.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €43.00 ($50.59) price target from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.50 ($50.00).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

