indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. indie Semiconductor traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 17936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INDI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 41.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 22.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.42.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

