IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 360,713 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 220,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48.

About IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of silver properties. The firm produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographic segments. The Mexico segment comprises of mining operations and exploration properties.

