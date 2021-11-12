Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Impac Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 14.27%.

IMH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.40. 307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.54. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

In related news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 bought 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

