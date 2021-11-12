ImageCoin (IMG) Market Capitalization Achieves $183,840.57

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. ImageCoin has a market cap of $183,840.57 and approximately $63,006.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,781,644 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

