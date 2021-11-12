IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Raised to C$60.00 at CIBC

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IGIFF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.89.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of IGIFF stock opened at $40.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.7951 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.