IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.85

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.85 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 14.40 ($0.19). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 14.55 ($0.19), with a volume of 282,333 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.78.

In related news, insider Stephen Bowler bought 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £463.59 ($605.68).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

