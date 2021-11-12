Ideagen’s (IDEA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Ideagen stock opened at GBX 290 ($3.79) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £740.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 966.67. Ideagen has a 1-year low of GBX 203 ($2.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 335 ($4.38). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 305.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 284.77.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

