Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.820-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.02 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Ichor stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. Ichor has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 2.20.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ichor stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,821 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

