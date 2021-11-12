ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) PT Raised to $118.00 at Barrington Research

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $104.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.67. ICF International has a twelve month low of $71.03 and a twelve month high of $106.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in ICF International in the second quarter valued at about $8,903,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in ICF International in the first quarter valued at about $8,807,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in ICF International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 355,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,213,000 after acquiring an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 25.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

