IBI Group (TSE:IBG) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price objective raised by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$16.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IBG. TD Securities boosted their price target on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Pi Financial upped their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IBI Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.64.

Shares of TSE IBG opened at C$13.62 on Monday. IBI Group has a twelve month low of C$6.75 and a twelve month high of C$13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$426.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.86.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

