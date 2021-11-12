IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.44.

IAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.28.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $136.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $86.27 and a one year high of $179.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.22.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 21.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 48.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,787,000 after acquiring an additional 36,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

