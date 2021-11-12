HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Rating Increased to Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) was upgraded by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $10.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.03% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HYRE. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Get HyreCar alerts:

Shares of HyreCar stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $155.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42. HyreCar has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $24.21.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 265.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HyreCar will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in HyreCar by 8,145.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 2nd quarter worth $25,136,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HyreCar by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after buying an additional 788,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 2nd quarter worth $13,494,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HyreCar by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,148,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after buying an additional 531,916 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.