HyperCash (HC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.16 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 12th. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001018 BTC on exchanges. HyperCash has a total market cap of $29.14 million and $3.16 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,530.82 or 1.00077253 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00049920 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.51 or 0.00344211 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.84 or 0.00505398 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.72 or 0.00168114 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010039 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011410 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001460 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001225 BTC.

About HyperCash

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars.

