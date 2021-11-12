Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

HYLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyliion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Hyliion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. Hyliion has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyliion will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,000. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Hyliion by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Hyliion by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 11.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 14.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

