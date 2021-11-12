Hydro Protocol (HOT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $498,534.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.54 million and approximately $498,534.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00053873 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.45 or 0.00222773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00090318 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

